German Shepherds are local celebrities after saving owners life

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Meaka and Wolfgang, a.k.a Junior, are recognized as local celebrities in Twin Rocks for their heroic actions Monday evening.

Both dogs sprang into action when an intruder came into their home. The dogs managed to keep the intruder trapped until the police came to their home.

Their owner, Leigh Lanzendorfer, posted a Facebook post to the site and said she couldn’t be more proud of their actions and was glad to have them during that time.

“Like I said, couldn’t be more proud of them,” Lanzendorfor said. “There is a reason why we have shepherds up here. Never thinking that you need them but thank god they were here cause things could’ve been a lot worse.”

Wolfgang aka Junior (left), Meaka (right) Photo Courtesy: Leigh Lanzendorfer

Meaka and Junior eating their breakfast Photo Courtesy: Leigh Lanzendorfer

Wolfgang and Meaka Photo Courtesy: Leigh Lanzendorfer

Meaka and Junior enjoyed their National Dog Day being treated like heroes. Multiple community members dropped off treats at their home. They even received free breakfast and dinner from two local restaurants.

“The Local Bar had them down for breakfast this morning,” Lanzendorfer said. “And the Grove called and said they’ll be delivering supper for them. People have been leaving treats on the doorstep. Yea, they’re enjoying National Dog Day.”

The Grove provided the dogs with a steak dinner on Thursday. Lanzendorfer says they have to return to normal eventually, but Meaka and Junior enjoy their time as celebrities.