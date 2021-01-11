George’s Floral Boutique to close its doors after 50 years in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The staple flower shop in State College, George’s Floral Boutique is being driven out due to a real estate developers plans to tear it down.

The boutique first opened in 1974. Now 50 years later, the owners have no choice but to close its doors as a student high-rise is expected to be built in its place.

While the real-estate developers offer will allow the owners to retire, Mitch Ballas says he’ll miss his customers the most.

“We’ve spanned spanned 30 years of their lives, so we’ve married them and watched them have kids, and those kids grow up and get married as well. So our business is personal and it all involves things from birth to death,” said Ballas.

According to Ballas, the flower shop will continue operating as usual until the end of the month.

The weeks after that will be spent emptying the place out.