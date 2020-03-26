Geocaching gets people outdoors during coronavirus restrictions

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– While there are many activities you can’t do right now, one activity you can enjoy is geocaching, and a group in Clearfield County says interest has increased since the restrictions went in place.

“Geocaching is a scavenger hunt in the woods, in the world, in towns, in cities,” geocacher Annette Roy said. “You get a GPS and you download geocaches and off you go to find it.”

Geocaches come in all shapes and sizes, can be hidden by individuals or are part of a Geotrail.

Visit Clearfield county has five trails with 150 geocaches to find in the county.

Roy was part of the group that hid those caches and said since coronavirus has put restrictions on indoor activities, more people have been out finding them.

“We get notifications on every geocache that is found, every time they find it, and let me tell you, my phone is pinging constantly lately because people are wanting to get out and there’s nothing else to do,” Roy said.

Roy said right now is great time for anyone who feels stuck at home to give it a try.

“It’s an amazing way to get outdoors and get yourself out of your home,” Roy said.

The only equipment you need to get started is your smartphone and the geocaching app. You can also sign up for an account online and use a handheld GPS.

To find out more about the Visit Clearfield County geotrails in, click here.