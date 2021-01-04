Geocache trail in Clearfield County to promote transportation safety

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geocaching is a “treasure hunt”, of sorts, with the “treasure” scattered at specific coordinates. To promote safe transportation within Clearfield County, representatives of PennDOT and the Highway Safety Network have teamed up to create an educational geocache trail.

“We’re gonna talk about impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, bicycle safety, motorcycle safety,” says Josh Woods of Highway Safety Network. “With the goal of reducing traffic crashes and reducing traffic fatalities in PennDOT District 2, which is a nine county area.”

Anyone can participate by using the geocaching website or app. Using your location, these will give you GPS coordinates of caches to find.

“In that container is something that you take out, to take with you, and then you leave something behind for someone else to take,” says Woods.

Within their caches, Tim Nebgen, the safety press officer for PennDOT District 2, says you may also find, “…microfiber cloths that promote our motorcycle safety program, pins that say ‘Live free, ride alive’, seat belt stickers for seat belt safety….”

If you find all of the 20 transportation caches across the county, you’ll receive a reward coin from the Visit Clearfield County office.

Woods says geocache trails already in Clearfield have seen increased foot traffic as people look to get outdoors during the pandemic.

“They’ve had folks as far away as San Diego, California come and participate in their geocaching trails,” says Woods.

They say they are currently working to have the geocache locations approved, and hope to have all of the caches ready to find by this spring.