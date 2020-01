BIGLER TWP, CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police report that a $3,000 generator that was stolen from the Dollar General construction site in Bigler Township on December 16, 2019.

Police report that Mathew Smith, 23, of Lorain Ohio, was later encountered back in Ohio and the generator was discovered in his possession.

State Police in Clearfield say they have filed theft charges through the District Court.