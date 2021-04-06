Geistown corridor improvement to start next week

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first phase of work on a corridor improvement project on Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3018 (Bedford Street) will start April 12.

This project will realign Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3018 (Bedford Street) to intersect into a single-lane roundabout in Richland and Stonycreek Townships, along with Geistown Borough. The project extends 1.75 miles from the Bedford Street/Penrod Street intersection in Stonycreek Township to the Scalp Avenue/Luray Avenue intersection in Richland Township.

East and westbound passing lanes on Scalp Avenue and Bedford Street will be closed to prepare for traffic detours that will go into effect in phase two. The detour is expected to go into effet in early to mid-May and will be released closer to that time, according to PennDOT.

Motorist should expect minor delays and should allow extra time when travelling through the area. Drivers are asked to use caution approaching and driving through all work areas. This projects costs $7.8 million total and is expected to completed by November of 2022.