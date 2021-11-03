Geisinger to offer COVID vaccines to kids 5 to 11

(WTAJ) — Geisinger is offering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 years old starting Nov. 6.

The United States gave the final clearance to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children on Nov. 2. Patients can make an appointment for their children starting Nov. 6 at the following locations

Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville

Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

These additional locations will be offering vaccines on the following dates:

Nov. 9: Geisinger Philipsburg

Nov. 10: Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

Nov. 13: Geisinger Healthplex State College

“We know pediatricians and primary care providers are trusted sources of information on vaccines for parents, and we encourage and want parents and guardians to connect with their pediatrician or primary care doctor to ask any vaccine questions,” said Stacey Cummings, M.D., vice chair of Geisinger’s outpatient pediatric services. “Our pediatric team is ready to help families understand the facts behind the vaccine and how to coordinate the COVID-19 vaccine with other age-appropriate vaccines kids need.”

Geisinger is asking that only one parent or guardian accompany children to their appointment. Appointments can be scheduled online.