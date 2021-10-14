Geisinger to honor military veterans with appreciation dinner in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger will host a drive-through appreciation dinner for military veterans in State College and Lewistown on Nov. 10.



The dinners will be provided at no cost for veterans and their guests. Anyone interested in attending should make a reservation by Nov. 5. Geisinger plans to serve this dinner as a drive-through event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Geisinger is committed to military veterans by providing care options and career opportunities to them in their local communities,” said U.S. Army veteran Chris Grill, program manager of Military and Veterans Affairs at Geisinger. “This dinner is yet another way for us to thank our veterans for their service.”

MAKE A RESERVATION

STATE COLLEGE

Located at Geisinger Healthplex State College (132 Abigail Ln, Port Matilda) from 4 to 6 p.m. To make a reservation, call 814-272-5032.

LEWISTOWN

Located at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital (400 Highland Ave) from 4 to 6 p.m. To make a reservation, call 717-242-7102.