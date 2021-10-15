Geisinger to hold final drive-through flu clinic for patients, members

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger will host its final Super Saturday Flu Vaccine Day on Saturday, Oct. 16 for patients and Geisinger Health Plan members ages 3 and older.
Participants do not need to preregister to get a flu shot, however, wearing a mask is required.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there are 22 Geisinger medicine offices that will be hosting a drive-through flu clinic:
- Geisinger Bellefonte (819 E. Bishop St.)
- Geisinger Berwick (2200 W. Front St.)
- Geisinger Bloomsburg Reichart Road (2407 Reichart Road)
- Geisinger Dallas Family Practice (114 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive)
- Geisinger Frackville (701 W. Oak St.)
- Geisinger Healthplex State College (132 Abigail Lane, Port Matilda)
- Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine (16 Woodbine Lane, Danville)
- Geisinger Kingston (560 Pierce St.)
- Geisinger Kulpmont (119 Nevada Drive)
- Geisinger Lewisburg (250 Reitz Blvd.)
- Geisinger Lewistown Community Medicine (21 Geisinger Lane)
- Geisinger Lock Haven (68 Spring St.)
- Geisinger Lycoming (780 Broad St., Montoursville)
- Geisinger Milton (155 S. Arch St.)
- Geisinger Moshannon Valley (210 Medical Center Drive, Philipsburg)
- Geisinger Mountain Top (35 S. Mountain Blvd.)
- Geisinger Mt. Pleasant (531 Mt. Pleasant Drive, Scranton)
- Geisinger Mt. Pocono (126 Market Way)
- Geisinger Orwigsburg (300 Hollywood Blvd.)
- Geisinger Pittston (42 N. Main St.)
- Geisinger Pottsville (529 Terry Reiley Way)
- Geisinger Selinsgrove (201 Roosevelt Ave.)
- Geisinger Tunkhannock (10 Trible Drive)
Upon arrival, guests will need to follow all directional signage. Guests will also need to fill out a short electronic form before receiving a shot and remain in their vehicle while the shot is administered.
For a full list of Super Saturday flu vaccine events, as well as helpful tips on staying flu-free this season, visit Geisinger’s website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.