Geisinger to hold final drive-through flu clinic for patients, members

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger will host its final Super Saturday Flu Vaccine Day on Saturday, Oct. 16 for patients and Geisinger Health Plan members ages 3 and older.

Participants do not need to preregister to get a flu shot, however, wearing a mask is required.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there are 22 Geisinger medicine offices that will be hosting a drive-through flu clinic:

Geisinger Bellefonte (819 E. Bishop St.)

Geisinger Berwick (2200 W. Front St.)

Geisinger Bloomsburg Reichart Road (2407 Reichart Road)

Geisinger Dallas Family Practice (114 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive)

Geisinger Frackville (701 W. Oak St.)

Geisinger Healthplex State College (132 Abigail Lane, Port Matilda)

Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine (16 Woodbine Lane, Danville)

Geisinger Kingston (560 Pierce St.)

Geisinger Kulpmont (119 Nevada Drive)

Geisinger Lewisburg (250 Reitz Blvd.)

Geisinger Lewistown Community Medicine (21 Geisinger Lane)

Geisinger Lock Haven (68 Spring St.)

Geisinger Lycoming (780 Broad St., Montoursville)

Geisinger Milton (155 S. Arch St.)

Geisinger Moshannon Valley (210 Medical Center Drive, Philipsburg)

Geisinger Mountain Top (35 S. Mountain Blvd.)

Geisinger Mt. Pleasant (531 Mt. Pleasant Drive, Scranton)

Geisinger Mt. Pocono (126 Market Way)

Geisinger Orwigsburg (300 Hollywood Blvd.)

Geisinger Pittston (42 N. Main St.)

Geisinger Pottsville (529 Terry Reiley Way)

Geisinger Selinsgrove (201 Roosevelt Ave.)

Geisinger Tunkhannock (10 Trible Drive)

Upon arrival, guests will need to follow all directional signage. Guests will also need to fill out a short electronic form before receiving a shot and remain in their vehicle while the shot is administered.

For a full list of Super Saturday flu vaccine events, as well as helpful tips on staying flu-free this season, visit Geisinger’s website.