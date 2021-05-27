Geisinger Scenery Park to expand after unanimous plan approval

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After outgrowing their space, Geisinger Scenery Park will be expanding.

College Township’s Council unanimously approved the final development plans for the new 15,000 square-foot facility.

The primary care clinic will be located right across from the existing one, on the corner of Scenery Drive and South Atherton Street.

Geisinger’s Vice President of Medicine Matthew Nussbaum says the new facility will make room for their growing clinical program.

“We’ve owned this property for quite a while and now were looking to develop it. To relocate primary care, lab services, and X-Ray and then the plan will be to backfill some of our specialties that are growing at Scenery Park.,” said Nussbaum.

According to Nussbaum some projects are already underway.

“Dermatology’s already been expanding. We just finished up a project for oncology and some of our medicine sub-specialties like rheumatology, nephrology…we have plans to grow organically over the next couple of years and need space for additional providers,” said Nussbaum.

The site’s project manager says the facility will feature 97 parking spots, new sidewalks and underground stormwater management.

