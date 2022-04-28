CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dermatologists at Geisinger Bellefonte will be offering free skin cancer screenings for Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May.

Those who find a mole on their body or have questionable skin spots can register for a free screening beginning on May 24. Slots for the screenings will be filled by the hour until full.

The screening events are being organized at Geisinger facilities across Pennsylvania in an effort to detect early signs of skin cancer. While skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, it’s also the most treatable when detected early.

Skin cancer occurs when damaged cells begin to multiply rapidly. Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer that begins in cells that form moles.

Moles can be a sign of cancer if they include the following:

Sides that don’t match each other

Uneven borders

Tan, brown or black in color

Changes in size, shape or color

To register for a free screening, visit geisinger.org/skincare.