Geisinger Health Bus offers patients alternative to going inside hospitals, clinics

Because of the pandemic, many people are afraid to go to into doctors’ office for regular appointents and exams.

Geisinger health came up with another way to give patients the care they need,

This Geisinger Health bus is offers screenings, like mammograms and colonoscopies, diabetic screenings ,and checks for blood pressure and eyes.

“With telemedicine you can’t always can’t always get your lab testing done, you can’t get your diabetic eye exam done, so we wanted to do this, so if patients did have a telemedicine visit, and they felt more comfortable coming to the bus, that we could take care of those gaps for the patient,” Sara Hunt, Car Gaps Supervisor at Geisinger, said.

The bus will stop at Geisinger’s Health Clinics this Wednesday in Philipsburg and this Thursday in Huntingdon.