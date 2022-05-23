DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is extending its visitations hours for adult patients beginning May 23, the healthcare provider announced.

The hours of visitation have varied and were even suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the hours last from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the limit on visitors has been lifted.

Geisinger said that while there’s no visitor limit, only two visitors may be at a patient’s bedside at a time and that everyone must still wear masks.

They warn anyone who chooses not to follow the policies still in place, such as masking, will lose their visiting rights.

For questions and more information about COVID-19, you can visit them online at geisinger.org/coronavirus.