Geeseytown Community Fire brings Santa around town Dec. 8 & 9

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – In case you missed him Tuesday, Dec. 7, Jolly ole Saint Nicholas will be visiting Frankstown tonight, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m., and again tomorrow, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

The Geeseytown Community Fire Company is on night two of traveling around Blair County with Santa and Mrs. Claus in their firetruck.

On Dec. 8, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the following locations at 6 p.m., so keep your eyes peeled.

Sunset Lane

Berwind Road

Lower Scotch Valley Road

Esau Street

Bonnie Lane

Brush Mountain Road

Silvan Hills Areas

Silvan Heights Areas

Silvan Oaks Drive

Stonehenge Areas

Additionally, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the following locations on Dec. 9 around Blair County starting at 6 p.m.

Scotch Valley Road

Frankstown Road

Woodview Drive

Clearview Drive

Autumnview Drive

Clubhouse Drive

Fairway Estates Drive

Queen Ann Drive

Clover Circle

Beaverdam Road

Juniata Valley Road

Turkey Valley Road

In case you missed on Tuesday, Dec. 7, here is a Facebook post from the Geeseytown Community Fire Company’s page.