Geeseytown Community Fire brings Santa around town Dec. 8 & 9

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – In case you missed him Tuesday, Dec. 7, Jolly ole Saint Nicholas will be visiting Frankstown tonight, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m., and again tomorrow, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
The Geeseytown Community Fire Company is on night two of traveling around Blair County with Santa and Mrs. Claus in their firetruck.
On Dec. 8, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the following locations at 6 p.m., so keep your eyes peeled.
Sunset Lane
Berwind Road
Lower Scotch Valley Road
Esau Street
Bonnie Lane
Brush Mountain Road
Silvan Hills Areas
Silvan Heights Areas
Silvan Oaks Drive
Stonehenge Areas
Additionally, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the following locations on Dec. 9 around Blair County starting at 6 p.m.
Scotch Valley Road
Frankstown Road
Woodview Drive
Clearview Drive
Autumnview Drive
Clubhouse Drive
Fairway Estates Drive
Queen Ann Drive
Clover Circle
Beaverdam Road
Juniata Valley Road
Turkey Valley Road
In case you missed on Tuesday, Dec. 7, here is a Facebook post from the Geeseytown Community Fire Company’s page.
