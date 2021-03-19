GEAR UP: The Sinnemahone Paddle Race returning this year

The Sinnemahone Canoe and Kayak race submitted from the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce.

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — COVID-19 restrictions forced the canoe and kayak race to cancel last year, but it’s game on this year with safety precautions in place.

Organizers of the Sinnemahone Paddle Race said registration is open and reminds all participants that they must register before the event, which takes place Saturday, April 10, so they can make the race as safe as possible.

CLICK HERE to find their registration form, or call them at 814-486-4314.

Race bags can be picked up at the Emporium Country Club at 8 a.m. the day of the event, according to their release. Emporium Rotary will be serving free coffee as well.

The race will launch at 11 a.m. across from the Emporium Country Club and finish at the bridge in Driftwood.

Mountaineer Search and Rescue is coordinating the safety plan for the race with swift water rescue teams from PA Region 3, Pine Glen and Renovo. It’s reported that volunteers from Sinnemahoning and and Emporium Fire Departments, Cameron County ambulance, Sinnemahoning ambulance and Elkland Search and Rescue will also be at the race.

They ask that anyone willing to spot for the event contact the Cameron County Chamber office at 814-486-4314.

They said changes due to COVID-19 safety precautions include the awarding of competitors at the finish line and the issuance of Chamber Bucks gift certificates that can be used at numerous restaurants following the event. Transportation from the finish line to the start line will not be available.

Before the event, a stream cleanup day is planned for Sunday, March 28. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Cameron railroad bridge in Lumber Township at noon.