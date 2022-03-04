(WTAJ) — Drivers across Pennsylvania are beginning to empty out their pockets at the pump as gasoline prices continue to soar.

With ongoing supply chain issues across the country and the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has risen past $100 per barrel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This price increase is beginning to cost Americans their hard-earned dollars.

As of Friday, March 4, the residents of Central Pennsylvania are now having to pay close to $4.00 per gallon of gasoline to fill their cars. Here is a look at gas prices in some of the major cities, boroughs and municipalities across our area.

The following prices for unleaded regular gasoline on March 4, 2022, are sourced via GasBuddy.

Bedford, PA (Bedford County)

Sunoco (PA Turnpike West Bound Milemarker 147): $3.87

Kwik Fill (8739 Lincoln Highway): $3.99

Altoona, PA (Blair County)

Sheetz (All locations): $3.99

Rutter’s (3000 6th Ave): $3.99

Martin Oil/Reighard’s (3205 6th Ave): $3.85

Martin’s (All locations): $3.99

Johnstown, PA (Cambria County)

BP (335 Bedford Street): $3.75

Sunoco (309 Fairfield Avenue): $3.75

Sunoco (977 Franklin Street): $3.85

Sheetz (All locations): $3.99

State College, PA (Centre County)

Uni-Mart (1200 South Atherton Street): $3.79

Snappy’s (535 University Drive): $3.99

Sheetz (120 Southridge Plaza): $3.99

Sunoco (106 North Atherton Street): $4.29

DuBois, PA (Clearfield County)

Exxon (114 West DuBois Avenue): $3.75

Jim’s Atlantic (319 West DuBois Avenue): $3.79

Pilot (1742 Rich Highway): $3.99

Sheetz (All locations): $3.99

GetGo (14 North Brady Street): $3.99

Martin’s (22 Hoover Avenue): $4.09

Norm’s Complete Service (101 South Brady Street): $4.19

Emporium, PA (Cameron County)

Kwik Fill (558 East Allegany Avenue): $3.89

Sheetz (1 West 4th Street): $3.99

St. Marys, PA (Elk County)

Kwik Fill (926 South Saint Marys Street): $3.99

GetGo (1109 Million Dollar Highway): $3.99

Sheetz (117 South Michael Street): $3.99

DeLullo’s (19 John Street): $3.89

Huntingdon, PA (Huntingdon County)

Sheetz (All Locations): $3.99

Punxsutawney, PA (Jefferson County)

Snax Food and Gas (20135 US-119): $3.79

Uni-Mart (565 West Mahoning Street): $3.89

Sheetz (100 Elk Run Avenue): $3.99

Sunoco (22727 US-119 North): $3.99

Somerset, PA (Somerset County)