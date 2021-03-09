Gas prices trending upwards

(WTAJ) — If you filled up your gas tank in the last few days, you may have been surprised with how much it cost.

In just the past week the average statewide price for a gallon of gas climbed past the 3 dollar mark, a number we haven’t seen since 2019.

There is a lot of debate on what’s causing this painful increase in gasoline prices, but experts said the biggest reason is that supply isn’t following demand.

“Today the average is $3.01, one year ago $2.57, so prices are almost 50 cents more expensive than this time last year,” AAA east-central spokesman, Jim Garrity said.

He adds that the trends are unpredictable.

“If you call me in a week it may be a completely different story so that’s why it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen next, we watch it on an ongoing basis,” Garrity said.

Head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan said we could see a 20 to 40 percent increase in prices over the summer, but is hopeful for the future.

“The high prices of crude oil today, 65 dollars a barrel, are likely to incentivize oil companies to start returning to growth and bring oil production back online,” De Haan said

But OPEC said they are going to keep production steady through April, so why are they going to continue to limit the production of oil?

“They are looking at variants of the covid virus that potentially could limit demand increases but there could be politics at work as well and that could potentially be why OPEC is limiting production increases,” De Haan said.

While President Biden did revoke the permits for the Keystone XL pipeline and issued a 60-day ban on new oil and gas drilling permits, many think this is a reason for the increase in prices currently.

De Haan said this is not playing a role in prices today, but could years down the road.

Another misconception is the cold weather in Texas. It did boost the price up about 20 cents a gallon nationally, but it will no longer be a factor in pushing prices up moving forward.

Nobody likes paying more for gas, so while oil prices continue to increase, experts encourage you to shop around to find the lowest gas price and make changes to your daily driving behaviors to make your gas go a long way.