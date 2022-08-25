BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dozens of cars were ready to fill up their tanks in Saxton Thursday as part of the Americans for Prosperity’s True Cost of Washington Tour.

The campaign offered Unleaded 87 at $2.38 per gallon, the national average price of gas the day President Biden took office. They also spoke with people about policies driving inflation and expressed how lawmakers could change that.

“I got to do some errands anyway. I’m going to use my husband’s truck and I’m going to make sure it fills up because when are you going to get $2.38 again,” Saxton Resident Sherice Williams said.

People who came out saw this as a relief from other high costs. Saxton marked the campaign’s fifth stop in Pennsylvania.