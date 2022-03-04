CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices at the pump continue to climb with no relief in sight, will rideshare and food delivery drivers be hanging up their keys?

Tim McCaffrey drives part-time for Uber and Lyft in Blair and Huntingdon County. He started about two and a half years ago as a way to make some extra cash, but now, things are changing.

“If you’re looking to make money in it, God bless you,” said McCaffrey. “It’s becoming much more difficult with the gas prices.”

Accepting rides on Uber, means accepting the price at the pump.

“Uber and Lyft won’t increase the prices to compensate for the increased fuel, so that all comes out of our pockets,” said McCaffrey.

Due to the rising gas prices, McCaffrey said he’s strategic with when he chooses to work.

“I’m very reluctant to take any drives, any pick-ups, that are more than 10 minutes away,” said McCaffrey. “If I’m going that way and I get a ride, fine, I’ll pick ’em up and I’ll take ’em. Pretty much pays for my gas that way.”

Some gas stations offer discounts for drivers with high service ratings.

“None of those gas stations are in our area that service Uber & Lyft that offer those discounts,” said McCaffrey. “So, you know in the rural areas like here, it’s really not worth it.”

Centre County driver Rob Palmer said he fills up his car at least twice during a weekend of Uber driving. Palmer said his location and the amount of people requesting rides and takeout, however, work to his advantage.

“State College is a very unique town. You can get from one end of State College to the other in less than 15 minutes,” said Palmer. “It shouldn’t hurt us rideshare drivers as hard, but as it continues to go up, it’s going to be, we’re going to be in it for the long haul.”

Palmer noted many drivers took a break during the pandemic as a safety precaution. He said the rising gas prices could be another roadblock for them returning to the job.