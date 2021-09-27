Gas line relocation work to begin in State College, PennDOT says

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania will begin its gas line relocation work on Atherton Street in State College Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The work will be between the intersections of Highland and Hill alleys, according to PennDOT. It will impact traffic between White Course Drive and Westerly Parkway. One lane will be open in each direction throughout the work zone, and flaggers will provide traffic control.

Relocation work will occur during daylight hours, but overnight work is likely to follow the week of Oct. 4. PennDOT said it will issue an update before the start of overnight work.

The relocation project is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. The previous phase, which was completed in 2020, featured phased work zones from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Numerous utility, water and sewer lines were relocated in addition to drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramps, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.

For more information on the latest roadway updates, visit 511PA. Additionally, you can check out District 2 on PennDOT’s website.