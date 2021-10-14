Gas company issues statement after Somerset residents warned of scam

CORRECTION: WTAJ initially reported Somerset Borough Police were warning residents of a potential scam regarding sewer lines. This has been clarified by a representative of Columbia Gas who stated employees of the company were conducting sewer line safety inspections in the Somerset area in preparation for natural gas service line replacements.

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A gas company in Somerset County issued a statement Friday regarding a warning made by police about a possible scam.

Columbia Gas representative Lee Gierczynski says employees of the company are conducting sewer line safety inspections in the area to prepare for natural gas service line replacements. Gas company employees may reportedly need to enter customers’ residences and use cameras to inspect the sewer lines for possible blockages.

The companies response was prompted following a warning made by Somerset Borough Police that a resident in the area reported two women claiming to be from the gas company came to the person’s home and informed the sewer line would need replacing. The homeowner feared the interaction could be a scam after the two women said they would return and replace the line for free.

Gierczynski adds that Columbia Gas workers will leave tags on customers’ doors to schedule inspection appointments and always carry a photo ID that identifies them as an employee or contractor.

For additional information regarding Columbia Gas, a customer service representative can be reached by calling 1-888-460-4332 or by visiting columbiagaspa.com.