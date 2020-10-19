Garvey Manor expanding independent senior housing

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 10 million dollar project that has been in the making for many years is finally coming to life.

This three-phase project could take up to 10 years, but phase one is already underway.

Marian Heights at Garvey Manor is building an independent senior housing for Blair County.

“The need in the area has been present for a long time, the population for west central Pennsylvania has a predominance of elderly people,” Garvey Manor, administrator, sister Joachim Anne Ferenchak said.

Phase 1 includes the construction of 28 cottages. Phase 2 will be the development of 17 additional cottages and an apartment building with 28 units. The 3rd phase will include a community center and a convent for the sisters who live there.

Sister Ferenchak said she hopes this project will reassure the residents they are in this together.

“They have the security of knowing when they push the bell someone will come to see what’s wrong, they don’t have to worry about being alone, they have a community that is meeting their needs as they grow older,” Sister Ferenchak said.

Garvey Manor, director of development, Holly Keller said she’s already meeting with clients.

“They can pick out the style they want, they can pick the lot they are going to live on, they can really customize their home and make it their own,” Keller said.

Keller is excited to watch their community grow.

“We’ll become a campus, you know we have the nursing home, we have the personal care, but when you add that independent living, sector of it you really become a total community,” Keller said.

The first cottages are expected to be complete in the next four months. The senior center is also responding to the changing needs and demands during the pandemic by taking proper precautions for both current and future residents.