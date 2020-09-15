Gardner’s Candies helps with fundraising efforts

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — To make tough times just a little sweeter, the Tyrone-based company, Gardner’s Candies, has a new online fundraising program for schools and organizations.

There are over 100 items to choose from with no shipping charge or minimum purchase.

Customers that use specific codes for their organization get 25 percent of the proceeds back to the organizations so they can put the money to good use.

President of Gardner’s Candies, Joe DeStadio, said he’s happy to help any way he can.

“If they’re looking for a way to raise money for your group and if you enjoy our products its an easy way for you to raise money and help a good cause,” DeStadio said.

The Mountain Lion Back-Pack Program and Moshannon Valley Elementary PTO are the first organizations to sign up.

Any school or company interested in the program can reach out to Gardner’s candies. The fundraiser will remain going as long as there is a demand.