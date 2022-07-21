ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and Garfield Park has unveiled a brand new state of the art six court complex was funded by more than 50 donors. The donors raised $90,000 dollars and the complex is seeing a lot of traffic.

“As soon as I hit the first ball that was it. The light went on and I became a maniac about pickleball,” said Dave Berry.

“I found pickleball and I love sports so when I found pickleball I fell in love with it instantly,” said Gail Eaton. “So I pretty much play six days a week. Sometimes twice a day.”

The game is for everybody and pickleball is a unique sports because of the way it combines tennis, badminton, and ping pong.

“Anybody can play. It doesn’t matter if you’re older or younger. If you have a lack of mobility anybody can play because it’s such a small court.”

Tom Riley is one of the best pickleball players in the area and the game now consumes most of his free time.

“My great grandmother taught me to play a few years ago at 92. She still plays every single day,” said Riley. “My wife and I play. Our four year old daughter is starting to play with us so it’s kind of taken over our life outside of work and family.”

Dave Berry started playing pickleball two years ago and has noticed a significant change in his well being.

“The health benefits are unbelievable,” said Berry. “I have greater physical fitness and I lost 60 pounds.”

The city of Altoona and the Blair County Pickleball Club will officially dedicate the new courts at 4:00 pm on Saturday.