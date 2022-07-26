BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One Gardners Candies location is closing its door after 45 years.

The candy and ice cream store in the Logan Valley Mall is closing its doors Wednesday, July 27. Now don’t panic yet, you can still find a Gardners Candies location in Altoona. They will still be open at their convenience store in the Logan Town Centre.

On their final business day, the store will be offering all of their sweets at 50% off.

So be sure to stop by and pick up any of your favorite treats. That is while supplies last.