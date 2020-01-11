Gardening in the Winter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Winter months is usually when gardeners stop trying to grow crops, but RE Farm Cafe in State College says you can continue raising produce and flowers during the coldest months.

Chefs called “composers” work with farmers on the restaurant’s land, to get most of the food they serve. Brenda Palmer, Composer at RE Farm Cafe, says to get veggies this time of year, start planting crops in October and be creative come January.

“Check the weather, whenever it’s going to drop considerably you wanna’ cover things, row covers, and secure them well because sooner or later though the Winter wind will get them…you can put buckets on things,” Palmer said.

Palmer says lettuce, kale, spinach, boka choy and sage all grow great on Central Park in the Winter. She says these veggies go great in salads, soups or as a side green in a meal.

Of course greenhouses also work great year round, to grow plants that need a humid climate. Lettuce, turmeric and arugula all grow great in greenhouses this time of year.