Garden with Christy

Spring is here and a lot of us are eager to start our gardens. This is the first year I am going to attempt to garden, so I did a little research on how to start.

First, it is too soon for us to plant here in Central PA. It is best to start your garden after the last frost. Our last frost happens differently across the area. For Bedford, Blair, Centre and Huntingdon counties, the average last frost is May 21st. For Cameron and Somerset counties, the average last frost is June 1st. Cambria, Clearfield, and Elk Counties, the average last frost is not until June 11th. What we can do though is start germinating our seeds inside.

What you’ll need to purchase is a seed starting kit, potting soil, fertilizer or plant food, and seeds. If you do not want to purchase a seed starting kit, you can also use egg cartons or yogurt cups but just remember to poke a hole in the bottom of them.

Check the seed packets you purchased on the back and make sure they say you can start them inside. All of my packets said to start them 6-8 weeks before the last frost. If the back says direct to sow, that means they must be planted straight outside.

You then want to fill all of your peet trays from your seed starting kit with top soil. You will want to moisten your soil with water and fertilizer. Once the soil is moistened, it is now time to add the seeds. Check the back of your packets once again to see how far in the dirt they must be placed. All of mine said 1/4 of an inch into the soil. Once all of your seeds are planted, place them indoors where they will get south facing sunlight. Make sure to water them and let them sprout!

Every once in a while, you’ll want to take them outside to get used to the outdoors, just make sure it is not a cold day or a night where there could be frost.