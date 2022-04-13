CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County law enforcement is investing forfeited money they’ve collected from arrests, into a new project that will teach students life skills and put food back into the community.

The “Garden Project” kicked off at the Philipsburg-Osceola High School. It’s a partnership with the YMCA of Centre County to provide students with hands-on opportunities to grow plants and food, and practice sustainability.

“Aside from just the process of growing plants from seedling to full-grown plant, we obviously want kids to use this experience as a way to become responsible,” said Philipsburg-Osceola High School Principal Linda Hockey. “We want to include them in the process of making decisions about the ultimate outcome of what we do with the plants, what we do with the produce.”





The plants will be stored in a brand new greenhouse, provided by the Department of Agriculture.

Some of the food they produce will be distributed at the YMCA’s anti-hunger events.

“This is just the start,” said Mel Curtis, anti-hunger director for the YMCA of Centre County.

Curtis said they plan to expand the program to other school districts across the county.