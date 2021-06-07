Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania hosts statewide flower show in Boalsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 200 plants from across Pennsylvania were featured at a statewide flower show today in Boalsburg.

55 board members from the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania gathered for their bi-annual state board meeting and were treated to the show following their work session.

“Because we’ve all been shut in for so many months, our state organization, our flower show organization, has put on a flower show,” said Shelia Croushore, president of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania.

The plants were grown by garden club members and included bulbs, herbs, tree and shrub branches, annuals, perennials, Hostas, and container grown plants.

“I’m very impressed,” said Croushore. “Everyone really went through their gardens and picked out their best specimen.”







The state judges council reviewed all of the plants and awarded the top growers for their work.

“It’s a lot of praying Mother Nature cooperates,” said Croushore.

The event ran from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel.