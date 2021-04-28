Garbage collectors say broken glass in trash is a common cause of cuts

HUTNINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Local garbage services are asking the community to keep their workers in mind when throwing out any broken glass.

According to the owners of Parks Garbage Service, their collectors are getting cut by shards more often than they’d like.

Safety Manager Joshua Greene says the cuts can quickly lead to severe infections as the glass grows bacteria while sitting on the curb in the heat.

To help prevent injuries, they’re asking residents to separate any broken glass from the rest of their trash the next time something shatters.

“Very carefully put it in either a strong cardboard box it doesn’t have to be a big one, just something to prevent where the glass would stab through the bag under pressure if our employees have to grab the bag by hand which a lot of them do. So put it in a cardboard box, make sure it’s taped shut so it doesn’t come loose in the trash. Or even a coffee container, put it in a coffee container,” said Greene.

