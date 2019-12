UPDATE: 12/27/19 5:09 p.m. - Mount union is now issuing another boil water advisory to an additional 40 customers located in the northside section of mount union. This boil water advisory is expected to remain through the weekend.

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) - According to a post from the Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency, Mount Union Borough has issued a boil water advisory to 38 residential homes on Chestnut Street.