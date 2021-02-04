Garage fire almost spreads to home in early morning blaze

PATTON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded early Thursday morning to a garage fire in Patton that was mere feet from a home.

Patton Fire Company No. 1 reports that the call came in just before 4 a.m. for a structure fire on the 500 block of Daisy Avenue. When the first units arrived, they report that they found the single-car garage fully engulfed and only four feet from an occupied mobile home.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames and keep them from spreading. The mobile home had minor smoke and heat damage. The homeowner and three others were at home but were safely evacuated.

They report that a state police fire marshal ruled the fire to be electrical and the cause was accidental.

The homeowner is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Patton Fire Company was assisted by Carrolltown Fire Engine Company and Hastings Volunteer Fire Company as well as an EMS unit from Patton.