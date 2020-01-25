Game Commission sees increase after Saturday Open

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The final numbers for the 2019-20 hunting-license sales figures won’t be available until late June, but the Pennsylvania Game Commission says license sales through the end of December represent an increase compared to the previous year.

This comes after the Game Commission decided last year to move the opening day of the firearms deer season to Saturday. The hope was to enable more hunters to participate.

“While not everyone was in favor of moving the opening day of deer season to Saturday, most commissioners felt that after talking to the hunters in their districts, there generally was more support than opposition, and the change would enable more hunters – especially youth and young adults – to hunt on opening day.” Tim Layton, President, Board of Game Commissioners

President Layton also added that the success of the idea is being backed by the license sales, which is a positive sign because “there hasn’t been a lot of positive news to report on that front in recent years.”

The Game Commission also said hunters between the ages 18 through 34 had one of the highest rates in the days leading up to the firearms deer season opener.

The 2019 Saturday opener expanded the firearms deer season to 13 days, three of them Saturdays. The 2019-20 late archery and flintlock deer seasons were also extended by more than a week.