Game Commission looks for info on black bear illegally killed

JUNIATA TWP., Pa. (WTAJ) — The PA Game Commission is looking for information on the illegal killing of a black bear in Huntingdon County.

The bear was found on Point Road in Juniata Township. The 60-pound cub was shot with a gun sometime between December 12 and 13 and was left laying.

Officials say an investigation shows the bear died quickly but was not shot during the legal bear season. They also say there’s no evidence that it was injured and was shot in an attempt to end its suffering.

They also say evidence shows the bear was not shot in self-defense.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call the Game Commission’s Southcentral Dispatch at 814-643-1831.