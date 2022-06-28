CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Natural gas production company Diversified Energy donated land and a former field office in Clearfield County to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The Game Commission intends to covert the buildings and nearly five acres on McGees Mills Road in Bell Township into a CWD sampling station, storage and wildlife processing facility, the company wrote in a press release. It’s reported the previous building used for the past decade, which biologists, foresters and habitat crew operated from, was a temporary space with no running water.

“Diversified is committed to being a good neighbor in our communities and a responsible steward of our air, water, land, and natural resources,” Senior Vice President of Operations at Diversified Energy Bobby Cayton said. “And as part of this pledge, we are pleased to support the Game Commission’s wildlife and habitat management program, as well as the many Pennsylvanians who love recreational hunting, trapping, birding, and the great outdoors.”

The Game Commission took possession of the property surrounded by State Game Lands #087 in May, the release added.

“We are extremely grateful to Diversified Energy for their generous land donation to the PGC – it will allow northcentral regional employees to do their jobs better and more efficiently,” Pennsylvania Game Commissioner Northcentral Region Director David Carlini said. “Ultimately, that work will lead to better wildlife conservation practices that will benefit wildlife, wildlife habitats and Pennsylvania sportsmen and women.”