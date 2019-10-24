Game commission finds illegally killed elk

CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — The PA Game Commission is looking for information after finding the remains of a Bull Elk that was illegally killed, decapitated, and partially butchered.

The remains of the elk were discovered along Power Plant Road near the town of Karthaus on October 16.

The game commission reports that the elk’s head, antlers, and meat have not been recovered and are likely in the possession of whoever was involved in the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Game Commission’s Northcentral Region Dispatch Center at 570-398-4744.