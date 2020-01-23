Gallitzin Fire Company lifetime member passes away

GALLITZIN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lifetime member of the Gallitzin Fire Company passed away earlier this week. His fellow crew members are remembering his life of service and dedication to the community.

Doug Litzinger was the Fire Police Captain at the company. He passed away Monday at UPMC Altoona.

We’re told he was very involved in the Gallitzin community and served as an EMT for Gallitzin and Cambria Alliance Ambulance Services.

Here’s what Fire Captain Greg Patterson had to say, when asked what he would miss most about Doug.

“I’m gonna miss most about him is his presence…him being here….being here for us. Seeing him at the top of forest street whenever we’re responding cause he was always there,” he said.

There’s a viewing scheduled for Friday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home. There will also be a Firemen’s Service at 7 p.m. that night.

The funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.