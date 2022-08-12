CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox.

Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years.

The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he was a valued friend and an esteemed member of the department.

They also shared that he was an exceptional leader, mentor and friend that will be greatly missed. The extended their condolences to his family, friends and anyone whose lives he touched.