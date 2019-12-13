Galactic Ice Rink to host Winterfest

If you’re ready to enjoy some winter fun, and be entertained by some talented skaters – Galactic Ice has some fun in store. Saturday, December 14th is Winterfest. Over 30 people of all skill level and ages will perform in their holiday production. The fun begins at 2 p.m.

The ice skating recital – “Winter Icescapes!” is tomorrow starting at 2 p.m. For tickets, adults are $5, and children (5-17) are $3. After the show everyone is welcome to take a free skating lessons.

Public Skate will begin at 8 p.m. there is a $9 admission $2 with a show ticket. Galactic Ice offers programs for figure skating, hockey and curling. You can check out their website at galacticicerink.org.

Galactic Ice is located at 750 Park Ave in Altoona.