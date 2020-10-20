Furniture store finds way to cope during pandemic

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the pandemic temporarily closed many businesses, a local furniture store used the time to expand.

When Fiore Furniture was shut down, it added new galleries and continued to service customers over the phone.

Owner, Bob Fiore, said as demand is going up, production is going down, so he thought ahead of the game to make sure he was ready for his customers.

“I recognized that demand was going to be something that continued so we ordered early so that things continue to come in,” Fiore said.

Inside the store, COVID precautions are set in place to keep customers safe while shopping.