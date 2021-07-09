Funeral procession held for former Duncansville Fire Chief

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A funeral procession was held Friday, July 9 in honor of late, former Duncansville Fire Chief, Scott W. Gearhart.

Gearhart, 63, died Monday, July 5 at UPMC Altoona after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Altoona, Gearhart graduated from Hollidaysburg Senior High School where he joined the Duncansville Fire Company and was an active member for 45 years.

Gearhart served in various positions with the department before becoming the chief and earning life member recognition.

“He is a true inspiration to all volunteers,” Mike Gonsman, Deputy Chief of Duncansville Fire Department said. “He was always there and truly a great guy. Every time that whistle blows, Scott will still be with us.”