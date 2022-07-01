UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State THON is the nation’s largest student-run philanthropy and it is kicking off it’s campaign to help raise money for children and their families impacted by childhood cancer.

On Friday, July 1, Penn State THON begins with their “ignite the fight” campaign that plans to get the word out that fundraising has now started for THON and will go until THON Weekend 2023.

There will be multiple fundraising challenges posted to Penn State THON’s Instagram account that will allow individuals to enter lotteries and credit an organization of their choice. Below is a description of the challenges:

Social Media Challenge– Check the @PennStateTHON Instagram between 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on July 1st for instructions on how to earn crediting for your organization.

DonorDrive Challenge- Starting Just 1st at 12 a.m. until July 3rd at 8 p.m., each person who downloads the DonorDrive app will be entered into a lottery to win $100 credited to their organization.

THON Nation Challenge– Starting July 1st at 12 a.m. until July 3rd at 8 p.m., each person who receives a donation credited to their organization through a THON Nation page will be entered into a lottery to win $100 credited to their organization.

Alternative Fundraiser Challenge– Starting July 1st at 12 a.m. until July 3rd at 8 p.m., each person who registers an alternative fundraiser will be entered into a lottery to win $100 credited to their organization.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

More than 16,500 Penn State student volunteers make up THON and also provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families, as well as to spread the mission of THON™ and bring awareness to childhood cancer. Since its start in 1973, THON™ has raised over $200 million dollars to support its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.