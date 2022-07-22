CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fundraising event is taking place this Saturday, July 23, at the Morrisdale Volunteer Fire Company Recreation Center in Morrisdale.

Zoey’s Cruise will raise money for Zoey Bryan, a 16-year-old from Philipsburg who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

“She’s my niece,” Steve Francisko, an organizer of the event said. “We’re trying to raise enough money to make every little wish she has come true.”

The event features things like vehicles of all kinds, music, vendors, 50/50, bonus raffles, special sale items, t-shirts, and a bake sale.

“It started out as just a small idea with just a bunch of us car guys getting together to raise a little bit of money to make something happen for Zoey,” Francisko explained. “It grew into a monster. It’s really awesome the way the community has rallied behind us and supported the event. It’s just astounding.”

Every penny raised is going to Zoey and her family. Francisko said he hopes to make this an annual event.

“We’re talking about doing this every year as an annual event,” Francisko said. “I think what we are going to do next year for Zoey’s Cruise is pick a family that is going through the same thing that Zoey’s family is going through and Zoey’s Cruise will be for them.”

It’s $10 to enter a vehicle. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the event lasts until 6 p.m.