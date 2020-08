CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery is holding a fundraiser for puppies in the service dog training program of Canine Companions for Independence Friday evening.

The event will take place on Aug. 28, from 5-8 p.m. at the Winery on Ginter Morann Highway in Smithmill.

Puppy Hour from 5-6 will have a musical performance by Hank and Elway along with Hops and Vines.