Fundraiser to be held in memory of officer, Cambria County native

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Officer Matthew Krupa Memorial Foundation will be holding a cornhole tournament to raise money for the Johnstown K9 Fund in memory of Officer Krupa.

Krupa was born and raised in Nanty Glo before moving to Texas and joining the San Antonio NE ISD Police Department. Krupa was killed in a car accident on his way to work one morning in February 2021 at the age of 27. It was Krupa’s dream to one day become a K9 officer.

The cornhole tournament will be Saturday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at the Blue Goose Sportsman Club located on Duman Road. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m on the day of the event or can be done prior to the tournament online. The registration fee is $40 per team and teams must have two people prior to the event.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams winning $300, $200, and $100 respectively.

Aside from cornhole, the Blue Steel Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of Pennsylvania will have a variety of food trucks at the event serving food and drinks. There will also be a Kids Zone with inflatable obstacle courses and a snow cone truck.

Also at the event will be a 50/50 basket raffle as well as a raffle for the cornhole boards that were made specifically for the event. To close out the day, FUSE, a local country and rock band will hold a performance once the tournament is complete.

More information on the event can be found on the foundation’s Facebook page.