Fundraiser helps local breast cancer patients

In October you see the color pink everywhere to raise awareness of breast cancer, but when you make a donation or buy a pink item, are you helping local patients? You know you are, if you’re contributing to the Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund.

Ten years ago, Tishia Maxwell found a lump in her breast. She didn’t think it was anything, so she waited four months to get it checked out. Turns out it was an aggressive form of breast cancer. After a lumpectomy, Tishia underwent intensive chemotherapy and radiation, and took a drug developed specifically for her type of tumor.

This year, she’ll be front and center on Saturday, October 19, as the Survivor Chair for the Bedford County Pink Ribbon Walk.

“I just wanted to help people. People were so kind to me in everything in life that I’ve gone through and I just felt like I needed to do something to try to give back.

All of the money donated to the Pink Ribbon Fund helps patients in the Bedford County area with co-pays, travel for treatment, and other costs, related to their breast cancer.

Tishia is dedicated to not only raising money for the cause, but also to getting important messages out about breast cancer, such as getting breast lumps checked out.

“Even if you think it’s nothing, because it’s only this size, it could be really something way more,” she explained.

The Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund Walk steps out Saturday at 10 am at the Bedford Middle School. The 5k run starts at 8 am.