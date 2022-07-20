CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County-based organization providing money to local cancer patients will be hosting a Night at the Races fundraiser next week.

The Bob Perks Fund summer Night at the Races event will be held on July 30. The organization is hosting the fundraiser for the first time in three years.

The fundraiser will be held at the Good Shepherd Parish Hall in Port Matilda. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the races officially beginning at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund focused on easing the financial burden of individuals in the area who are battling cancer. The organization now provides funding to residents in six counties: Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Juniata and Mifflin. The fund provides short-term financial assistance to cancer patients who are unable to pay for basic necessities such as rent, utilities and food while they are undergoing cancer treatments.

“You get hit with cancer and the economic impact can be devastating,” Founder, Doreen Perks, said. “So that’s why we’re there to help so when they do get better, you know, they’re not faced with a mountain of bills they can’t dig out of.”

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Dinner and drinks are also included in the ticket price.