Funding awarded to Franklin County Fire, EMS companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in Franklin County announced today that fire and EMS companies in the county received over 300 thousand dollars through the Fire Company Grant and Emergency Medical Service Grant programs for the fiscal year of 2019-20.

The companies may also receive additional funding through the new COVID-19 Crisis Fire and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.

Representatives Rob Kauffman, Jesse Topper, Paul Schemel and John Hershey issued a joint statement stating, in part, “the grants, which were awarded through the 2019-20 Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, may be used for construction or renovation of a unit’s station, the purchase or repair of equipment, training or debt reduction. The program is funded solely from state gaming proceeds.”

The representatives went on to say they support legislation that has been signed to provide $50 million in grants to fire and EMS companies across the state to provide federal funding for COVID-19 relief, and the Economic Security (CARES) act.