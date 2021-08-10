‘FundFest’ to be held for Portage Summerfest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Portage Area Summerfest Fundfest will take place on Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Crichton McCormick Park.

FundFest is an event that aims to raise money to bring the full Summerfest festival back in 2022. Food vendors and entertainment will be at FundFest, along with various activities.

There is a $5 registration fee for the car and motorcycle cruise, which will benefit the East Hills Kiwanis Community Projects from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 125 vehicles. Guests can also check out the different food vendors, a 50/50 drawing, basket raffles, bingo and other games.

Pets, alcoholic beverages, bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades are not allowed during the festival. The Portage Area Summerfest Committee asks guests to ring lawn chairs as seating is limited.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

ENTERTAINMENT

UB the DJ: 10 a.m.

Jim Hale: 12:30 p.m.

Ryan Krinjeck: 2 p.m.

Rick Thompson: 3:30 p.m.

Jim Joban: 5 p.m.