Fun ‘Fur’ All: Bedford County Humane Society hosts Furry Funday in September

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is hosting Furry Funday, a day of fun and adventure with your pup, or you can sign up to walk with an adoptable dog from the shelter!

The event will take place at the Bedford County Humane Society, Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 4 pm at 182 Bohn Road, Bedford. The group will open up its trail for all to come. They do ask for a $15 donation.

Preregistration is online at bchsonline.org on the events page. Preregistration isn’t necessary but it’s the only way to ensure you get a t-shirt.

You may walk your dog or call the humane society at 814-623-8968 in advance to sign up to walk a shelter dog. There will be a demonstration by the Bedford County Wilderness Search Team, fun agility activities for the dogs, Blessing of the Animals and prizes for the individual and the team raising the most money. There will even be refreshments after the walk.

All proceeds directly benefit the shelter animals at Bedford County Humane Society. The rain date is Sunday, September 19.